Stock markets snap five-day fall; Sensex jumps 776 pts on sharp drop in crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 776.01 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 76,835.78. During the day, it soared 841.74 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 76,901.51.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 228.50 points, or 0.96 per cent, to end at 23,995.95, ending its five-day losing trend.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal jumped the most by 5.70 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers.

HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Axis Bank were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 9.40 per cent to USD 87.64 per barrel.