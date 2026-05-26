Stock markets snap 2-day rally to end lower amid spike in oil prices; Sensex drops 480 pts

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 479.26 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 76,009.70. During the day, it tanked 579.28 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 75,909.68.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 118 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 23,913.70.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Titan and HDFC Bank were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Maruti and Adani Ports were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 2.93 per cent to USD 98.96 per barrel.