Stock markets slump over 2 pc as West Asia war enters 5th week; end FY26 with losses

Weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also added to the bearish trend in domestic equities.

Declining for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,635.67 points or 2.22 per cent to settle at 71,947.55. During the day, it plunged 1,809.09 points or 2.45 per cent to 71,774.13.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 488.20 points or 2.14 per cent to end at 22,331.40.