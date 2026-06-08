Stock markets slump in early trade tracking sharp fall in global equities, spike in oil prices

"There are strong headwinds for the market as trading begins for the week. The sharp cut of 4.18 per cent in Nasdaq last Friday has rattled global markets with tech dominated South Korea and Taiwan facing a big sell-off.

"The escalation of conflict in West Asia, with Iran firing missiles at Israel in retaliation to Israel’s aggression in Lebanon, has hardened crude prices," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

US President Donald Trump has asked Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate to Iran's latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal to end the over three-month long conflict.