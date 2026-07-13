Stock markets slump in early trade on rising tensions in West Asia, higher oil prices

Bearish trend in Asian peers also dragged the domestic markets lower.

After two days of rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 616.15 points to 76,946.97 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 190.50 points to 24,015.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the gainers.