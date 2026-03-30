Stock markets slump in early trade as West Asia war enters 5th week

The US market ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite index tanked 2.15 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.73 per cent and S&P 500 declined by 1.67 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,367.30 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 3,566.15 crore.

Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 1.14 lakh crore (about USD 12.3 billion) from domestic equities in March, making it the worst monthly outflow, weighed down by escalating tensions in West Asia, a weakening rupee and concerns over the impact of elevated crude oil prices on India's growth.