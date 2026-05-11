Stock markets slump in early trade amid rising crude oil prices

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran's response to the latest US peace proposal as 'totally unacceptable', dampening hopes of an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 845.68 points to 76,482.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 237.90 points to 23,936.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, State Bank of India, Eternal, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the biggest laggards.

NTPC and HCL Tech were the only winners.