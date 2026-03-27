Stock markets slump in early trade after two-day rally

Crude oil prices staying above the USD 100 per barrel mark and unabated foreign fund outflows have also made investors risk-averse.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 926.92 points to 74,346.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 280.95 points to 23,025.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Trent were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.