Stock markets slump after sharp rally in previous session on fresh tensions in West Asia

Weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also drove the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 938.55 points or 1.21 per cent to hit an intra-day low of 76,624.35. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 237.9 points or 0.99 per cent to 23,759.45.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Eternal were among the major laggards.

NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Tata Consultancy Services and Power Grid were among the gainers.