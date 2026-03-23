Stock markets sink as Middle East conflict, crude oil prices continue to weigh heavily on sentiments

Rising crude oil prices, relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also hit investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 1,972.77 points or 2.64 per cent to 72,560.19. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 636.35 points or 2.75 per cent to 22,478.15.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bharat Electronics and Adani Ports were among the biggest laggards.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the winners.