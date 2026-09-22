Stock markets rise in early trade amid rally in global peers, easing crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 42.51 points to 74,901.50 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 39.75 points to 23,454.05.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 115.62 points higher at 74,974.61, and the Nifty was up 40.50 points to 23,455.60.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Eternal, Interglobe Aviation, Maruti and Asian Paints were the winners.