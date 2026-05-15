Stock markets rise in early deals as IT stocks rally; Sensex gains 451 pts

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 451.46 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 75,850.18 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 143.25 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 23,832.85.

Among the major gainers from the Sensex pack were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki India.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent and Asian Paints were the laggards.

Shares of oil marketing companies dropped over 2 per cent after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices.