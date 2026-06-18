Stock markets recover early lost ground; trade higher

Trent, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.

In the previous four trading days, the BSE benchmark jumped 3,323.07 points, or 4.50 per cent, and the Nifty surged 924.1 points, or 3.98 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.66 per cent lower at USD 78.23 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday to end the over three-month war.

"Investor sentiment has strengthened after the White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump has formally signed the Peace Deal Memorandum, a significant step forward in the broader US–Iran peace process. The agreement is expected to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical risks, reducing energy-market uncertainty and improving global risk appetite," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

"The hawkish message sent by the new chief of the Fed, Kevin Warsh, was a bit unexpected since Warsh has been in favour of rate cuts and that was what President Trump wanted. But the persistently high inflation in the US left the FOMC with no choice but to send a hawkish message.

"The dot plot indicates a rate hike, possibly in October. The US 10-year bond yield rose to 4.46 per cent leading to a sell-off in the US markets towards the close," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 101.59 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex climbed 347.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 77,155.62. The Nifty rallied 96.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 24,085.70.