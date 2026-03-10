Stock markets rebound tracking drop in crude oil prices, rally in global peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 78,205.98. During the day, it surged 960.09 points or 1.23 per cent to 78,526.25.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 24,261.60.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 9.03 per cent to USD 90.26 per barrel.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers.