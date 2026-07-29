Stock markets rebound sharply; Sensex jumps 889 pts, Nifty ends at 24,250

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 888.68 points, or 1.16 per cent, to settle at 77,654.60. During the day, it surged 999.57 points, or 1.30 per cent, to 77,765.49.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 264.85 points, or 1.10 per cent, to end at 24,250.20.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever surged 4.70 per cent and Infosys jumped 4.50 per cent.

Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.