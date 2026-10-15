Stock markets rebound sharply in early trade led by IT firms

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 354 points to 73,157.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 96.15 points to 22,726.05.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest winners.

Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Trent and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.60 per cent lower at USD 104.4 per barrel.