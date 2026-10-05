Stock markets rebound; Sensex climbs 473 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 472.77 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 72,382.47. During the day, it surged 722.23 points, or 1 per cent, to 72,631.93.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 133.80 points, or 0.60 per cent, to end at 22,555.75.

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the major winners.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Anup Bagchi is set to be the next chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, with the Reserve Bank clearing his name to lead the largest private sector lender on Thursday.

Bagchi, who has been associated with rival ICICI Bank and its subsidiaries since 1992, will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose six-year stint in the corner office was marred by allegations of unethical conduct and questionable governance practices towards the end.