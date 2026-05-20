Stock markets rebound; Sensex climbs 117 points on fag-end buying

Markets recovered all intraday losses and ended higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 75,318.39. During the day, it tanked 671.44 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 74,529.41.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 23,659.