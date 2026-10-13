Stock markets rebound, led by rally in IT firms, HDFC Bank; Sensex jumps 1,109 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,109.10 points, or 1.54 per cent, to settle near the day’s high at 73,033.78, posting its best single-day gains in four months. During the day, it surged 1,120.99 points, or 1.55 per cent, to hit a high of 73,045.67.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 358.60 points, or 1.60 per cent, to end at 22,721.95, marking its best single-day rebound in more than two months. The index hit a day’s high of 22,721.95.

From the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped 8.28 per cent after the IT firm reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, helped by higher margins from its fast-growing advanced AI operations and a lower tax outgo.

Also, Tata Consultancy Services surged 6.59 per cent, Tech Mahindra jumped 4.90 per cent and Infosys was up 4.44 per cent.