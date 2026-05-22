Stock markets rebound led by banks, positive global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 75,415.35. During the day, it surged 627.61 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 75,810.97.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 64.60 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 23,719.30.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma, ITC, Power Grid and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.