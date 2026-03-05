Stock markets rebound in early trade tracking rally in global peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 550.27 points to 79,666.46 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 171.45 points to 24,651.95.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.86 per cent to USD 83.73 per barrel.