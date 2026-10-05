Stock markets rebound in early trade; Sensex jumps over 700 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 413 points to 72,315 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 131.55 points to 22,554.20.

Later in the trade, the BSE benchmark surged 705.70 points to 72,594.57, and the Nifty jumped 187.30 points to 22,605.10.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the winners.

Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

"After eight weeks of declines the market appears set for a rebound in the near term. The better-than-expected results of Accenture and the appointment of Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank have the potential to lead to a turnaround in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.