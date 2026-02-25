Stock markets rebound in early trade: Sensex jumps 559 points, Nifty climbs to 25,581.70 level

The US market ended higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 102.53 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,161.22 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 0.76 per cent to USD 71.31 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex plummeted 1,068.74 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 82,225.92. The Nifty fell 288.35 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 25,424.65.