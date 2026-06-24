Stock markets rebound in early trade on softening crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.63 points to 76,388.31 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.75 points to 23,878.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Trent, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major winners.

Maruti, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.02 per cent lower at USD 76.29 per barrel.