Stock markets rebound in early trade on drop in crude oil prices, supportive global cues

The US and Iran have agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days following two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, according to a joint statement issued by mediators Pakistan and Qatar on Monday.

"Global cues remain supportive at the start of the week. While US markets were closed on Friday for Juneteenth, Thursday's strong rally in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, led by semiconductor stocks, continues to provide a positive undertone despite the Federal Reserve maintaining a cautious stance," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

On Friday, the Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,802.90. The Nifty declined 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,013.10.