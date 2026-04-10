Stock markets rebound in early trade on buying in banking counters, positive trend in global peers

"Strength in US markets, where the Dow extended its rally, along with broadly positive Asian markets, reflects continued optimism around the fragile US–Iran ceasefire. While global sentiment has improved, it is still highly event-driven.

"Any shift in geopolitical developments can quickly alter risk appetite, especially through its impact on crude oil prices. This keeps the upside constructive but not fully stable," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.