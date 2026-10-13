Stock markets rebound in early trade led by IT firms, HDFC Bank

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305 points to 72,224.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 93.40 points to 22,458.50.

From the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped nearly 5 per cent after the IT firm reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, helped by higher margins from its fast-growing advanced AI operations and a lower tax outgo.