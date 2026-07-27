Stock markets rebound in early trade as crude oil prices drop sharply

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Eternal, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 4 per cent lower at USD 92.84 per barrel.

"The sharp dip in Brent crude price from USD 102 four days ago to around USD 93 this morning is a positive sentiment for the market. If the deescalation of the West Asia conflict holds and crude price drifts lower, that can sustain a mild rally in the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,892.77 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.