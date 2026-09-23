Stock markets rebound in early trade amid easing crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 283.66 points to 74,812.74 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 85.55 points to 23,414.55.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints were among the winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.