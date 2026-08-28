Stock markets rebound in early trade after two days of losses on buying in IT firms

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.56 points to 77,191.80 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 54.20 points to 24,147.50.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Titan, and Power Grid were among the major winners.

UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.56 per cent lower at USD 89.20 per barrel.