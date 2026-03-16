Stock markets rebound in early trade after 3-day slump

In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.31 points to 74,384.61. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 53.1 points to 23,098.

However, later both the benchmark indices rebounded. The BSE benchmark traded 342.02 points higher at 74,899.76, and the Nifty quoted 88.55 points up at 23,240.95.