Stock markets rebound amid easing crude oil prices, strong growth forecast

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 299.17 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 74,828.25. During the day, it jumped 444.66 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 74,973.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 117.80 points, or 0.50 per cent, to end at 23,446.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

HCLTech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, edged up 0.35 per cent to USD 99.60 per barrel.

"Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Wednesday, with broad-based buying lifting the market as investors assessed signs of a possible de-escalation in West Asia. Globally, hopes of easing tensions in West Asia and WTI crude remaining below USD 90 a barrel provided additional support to risk sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Global agencies S&P, Fitch, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and OECD on Wednesday raised India's FY27 GDP growth projection to around 7 per cent, boosted by robust June quarter economic activity and resilient domestic demand despite conflict in West Asia.