Stock markets rebound after 4-day slump; Sensex jumps 483 points

Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 482.92 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 73,606.75. During the day, it hit a high of 73,606.75 and a low of 72,514.57, a range of 1,092.18 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 153.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 22,753.20.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and ITC were the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Maruti, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the laggards.

"Indian equities recovered from early losses, supported by value buying and strength in metal, power and healthcare. However, elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the Fed, ECB (European Central Bank) and BoJ (Bank of Japan) policy decisions kept sentiment measured.

"Mid and smallcaps also witnessed some recovery after last week’s sharp correction, although investors remained selective, favouring earnings visibility and valuation comfort," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.60 per cent to USD 114.8 per barrel.