Stock markets rally in early trade tracking positive trend in global peers, easing oil prices

Investor sentiment has improved meaningfully as markets increasingly begin to price in the possibility of de-escalation and a potential diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 75,318.39. The Nifty edged higher by 41 points, or 0.17 percent, to end at 23,659.