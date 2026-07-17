Stock markets rally in early trade propelled by buying in IT firms

After a subdued ending in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 480.95 points to 77,656.56 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 125.05 points to 24,201.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra climbed 3 per cent after the IT company reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,465 crore, and expressed confidence about the demand environment.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were also among the winners.

Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Trent and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

The BSE IT index traded 1.25 per cent higher at 28,189.45.