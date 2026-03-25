Stock markets rally in early trade on slump in oil prices, positive trend in Asian peers

"Asian markets traded higher, buoyed by comments from (US President) Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of negotiations between the United States and Iran. This potential for diplomatic engagement has provided some relief to global investors, raising hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions.

"Crude oil prices have slipped below the USD 100 per barrel mark, reflecting sustained market optimism around the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

However, conflicting signals from Iran, which has denied any formal talks, suggest that the situation remains fluid, potentially limiting the durability of this optimism, he added.