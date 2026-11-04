Stock markets rally in early trade on foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 288 points to 77,185.35 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 77.25 points to 23,890.85.

In the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, ITC, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were among the biggest winners.

Power Grid, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.43 per cent lower at USD 103.2 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,836.81 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.