Stock markets rally in early trade led by foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 414.36 points to 82,010.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 102.10 points to 25,252.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC and InterGlobe Aviation were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Foreign investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first fortnight of November, pumping in Rs 84,290 crore after two consecutive months of net outflows, amid a global AI sell-off, falling crude prices and attractive large-cap valuations.