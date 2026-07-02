Stock markets rally in early trade as crude oil prices decline further

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 377.40 points to 77,269.54 early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 106.70 points to 24,113.25.

"Qatar has stated that the latest round of indirect US–Iran talks has made 'positive progress', keeping hopes of a broader diplomatic resolution alive," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major winners.