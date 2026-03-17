Stock markets rally for 2nd day; Sensex climbs 567 pts on gains in metal, auto shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 567.99 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,070.84. During the day, it surged 801.41 points or 1.06 per cent to 76,304.26.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 172.35 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,581.15.