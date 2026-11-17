The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19. During the day, it surged 792.7 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 82,897.49.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,387.40.

The benchmarks also defied a weak global market trend, driven by a broad-based rally.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners.