MUMBAI: Benchmark indices extended the rally for the second straight day on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 427.40 points and the Nifty hitting 25,387.40, driven by steady foreign fund inflows, moderate crude oil prices, and buying in Reliance Industries and bank stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19. During the day, it surged 792.7 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 82,897.49.
The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,387.40.
The benchmarks also defied a weak global market trend, driven by a broad-based rally.
From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners.
HCL Tech, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.26 per cent at USD 92.68 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to the exchange data.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.
Markets in Europe were trading in negative territory.
The US equity markets ended lower on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.49 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 1.92 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.41 per cent.
On Monday, the Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. The Nifty was up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10.