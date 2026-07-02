Stock markets rally for 2nd day on easing crude oil prices, buying in IT firms

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 579.48 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 77,502.12. During the day, it surged 656.29 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 77,578.93.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 169.85 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 24,175.70.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys jumped 5.64 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra (4.32 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (4.28 per cent) and HCL Tech (4.12 per cent). Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Titan and ICICI Bank were also among the major gainers.