Stock markets rally for 2nd day as crude drops on hopes of de-escalation in West Asia war

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,205 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at 75,273.45. During the day, it soared 1,781.31 points or 2.40 per cent to 75,849.76.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 394.05 points or 1.72 per cent to end at 23,306.45.

From the 30-Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, InterGlobe Aviation and Trent were the biggest gainers.