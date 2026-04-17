Stock markets rally amid easing geopolitical tensions; Sensex climbs 500 pts

Renewed hopes of a diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, have materially improved global risk appetite, a market analyst said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 504.86 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 78,493.54. During the day, it surged 564.77 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 78,553.45.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 156.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 24,353.55.