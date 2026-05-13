Stock markets pare early gains; trade lower

Foreign fund exodus also hit investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 75.64 points to 74,614.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 17.10 points to 23,391.10.

However, both the benchmark indices failed to carry forward the momentum. The BSE benchmark traded 182.60 points lower at 74,362.19, and the Nifty quoted 41.05 points down at 23,352.25.