Stock markets open lower amid surging oil prices, foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 208.84 points to 77,094.79 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 42.8 points to 24,049.90.

From the 30-Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.99 per cent higher at USD 109.3 per barrel.