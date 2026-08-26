Stock markets open higher as crude oil prices drop

Foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in the domestic markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 285 points to 77,944.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 23.25 points to 24,356.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the major winners.

Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.