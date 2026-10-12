Stock markets open higher amid easing oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 178 points to 72,627.86 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 76.20 points to 22,591.45.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the major winners.

Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Axis Bank were among the laggards.