Stock markets nosedive amid boiling crude oil prices, ongoing Middle East conflict

Besides, relentless foreign fund outflows also made investors jittery.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,345.89 points or 2.97 per cent to 76,573.01 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 708.75 points or 2.89 per cent to 23,741.70.

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower. InterGlobe Aviation traded nearly 8 per cent lower. Tata Steel, Maruti, State Bank of India, Eternal, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were also among the major laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 23.63 per cent to USD 114.59 per barrel.