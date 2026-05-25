Stock markets jump over 1 pc as crude oil drops below USD 100/barrel

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42 per cent, to settle at 76,488.96. During the day, it soared 1,143.72 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 76,559.07.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 312.40 points, or 1.32 per cent, to end at 24,031.70.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest winners.